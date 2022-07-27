British Paints rolls out new campaign with fresh brand colours

British Paints has rolled out its new campaign ‘Har Ghar Muskuraye, Jab Rang Gungunaye’. On the advent of their new campaign, the brand put forth a rationale for everyone to sing to the tune of happiness with their high-spirited colours for homes and personal spaces. “We at British Paints aim to offer joy and optimism to our key stakeholders. We want people to feel happy when they see their dream house in long-lasting and protective colors. And our range of coatings for every solution plays a pivotal role in capturing this joy and making it last forever. It is important for us that our motto of painting hues of happiness into the lives of people gets reflected in our communication,” Yogesh Bhatia Singh, COO, British Paints, said.

In addition to this, British Paints aims to pave the way for the inauguration of three fresh and innovative products to their existing range of colours, namely, Shingar All Rounder Hi-Sheen which is one solution for exterior and interior walls gifting high sheen finish to them, Expa Cool Advanced Hi-Sheen Exterior Emulsion which cools surfaces unto five-Degree Celsius, and Optima 7 Waterproofing Exterior Emulsion with seven years of warranty. British Paints looked out for all the problems related to wall paints and furnished a solution to maintain ever-smiling consumers.

Headquartered in New Delhi, British Paints services over 12,000 channel partners, OEMs, and institutional accounts over the length and breadth of the country. This is supported by a dedicated network of four manufacturing units located in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam, and more than 59 branch offices. The offerings include the complete range of Architectural Coatings covering all price points and functionalities, and also a range of general industrial coatings plus WaterProofing Solutions. The firm plans to come strong in tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 markets to engage all Indian consumers with their new strategy.

