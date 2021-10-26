British Airways rolls out new campaign ‘The Best Gift’

The campaign reminds viewers that there’s no better time to go home than Diwali.

British Airways has released a new campaign ‘The Best Gift’ aimed at last minute flyers to make the most of this year’s festive season. As the worldwide lockdown halted international travel in many countries, many people were separated from their families for nearly two years. The campaign reminds viewers that there’s no better time to go home than Diwali.

“We would like to wish a very Happy Diwali to all our customers in India and overseas who are celebrating the festival. Many of our customers have been separated from family and friends abroad for a very long duration of time. We have announced some exciting offers for anyone wanting to plan a trip this Diwali, while making the most of these great offers. British Airways’ flexible booking policy also gives our customers reassurance if their plans change,” Moran Birger, head, sales, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, British Airways, said.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy Gurgaon, the brand campaign aims to draw upon the age-old Diwali tradition of gifting, and the challenge of finding the right gift for each person. It leaves viewers with the heart-tugging message that the one gift that can never go wrong is a surprise visit from a loved one.

The new film shows a young Indian man, living overseas, looking for Diwali gifts to send home to his family. Each gift idea is rejected for being either too expensive, too unfashionable or just too unnecessary. An accident with some glitter, kept for wrapping gifts, makes him realise that there could be no better gift than a trip home to celebrate Diwali with the ones who miss him the most.

“Every Diwali, we find great joy in gifting something to our loved ones! On the other hand, we also find it most exasperating, trying to figure out the perfect gift for each of them. Our new film addresses both these insights with a beautiful message – that the best gift that you can give this Diwali is you,” Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) highlighted.

