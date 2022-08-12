Britannia’s new films celebrate the daily happy moments

Britannia Industries has launched a series of TVCs under its flagship brand, Good Day. These films celebrate the daily happy moments that make it a ‘Good Day’ for consumers across generations and are targeted at different consumer segments.

“They say some of the best things in life come in small packages. But in our quest for the larger milestones, we often tend to overlook these small, everyday moments that are worth celebrating. The new Good Day campaign builds on this powerful insight while borrowing from the mega trend of short, snackable content being all pervasive in our lives. The campaign takes this social media trend to mainstream media with five short films of 15 seconds each which showcase stories of such everyday moments of joy being identified and celebrated, making each day a Good Day,” Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Ltd, said on the campaign.

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, the TVCs convey the message, “Bade lamho ka kyun kare wait, chhote pal bhi hote hain great”. As per the company, the objective is to inspire people to truly celebrate the seemingly small, everyday moments of joy without waiting for the big, momentous occasions.

“Life is made up of little moments that light up our life; it is not about waiting for cliched momentous occasions but celebrating these micro-moments. This campaign is about happiness, this Khushi with a Good Day. In effect, make the most of life – and its little joys – by having a Good Day,” Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, stated.

Britannia Industries is a bakery foods company that produces brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold, Little Hearts and others. Britannia’s portfolio of products expands beyond biscuits and includes dairy, cake, rusk, and breads. The company is present in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and GCC and claims to be growing at the pace of one new geography a year.

