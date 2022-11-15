Britannia rolls out a new WhatsApp based services targetted at those diabetes; to provided customised diet plans

Britannia – the biscuits and foods company has rolled out a new service under Britannia NutriChoice which targets consumers with diabetes. The service launched by Britannia Nutrichoice includes customised diet plan to individuals managing diabetes, based on age and dietary preferences while minding the diversity of food choices across the country. “We plan to use a combination of print and digital to spread awareness. Within digital we plan to further use social, video and certain platforms which run content on health. We will use programmtic advertising to select the platforms,” Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited, told BrandWagon Online.

The initiatives has been rolled out on the back of World Diabetes Day. The diet plan for each person which is based on demographics is delivered via an interactive WhatsApp ChatBot.

According to data from International Diabetes Federation (IDF), India ranks second after China, with 77 million people with diabetes. Over one in two adults with diabetes are undiagnosed. In India, one of the primary reasons for the steady rise in cases of diabetes is the increasingly unhealthy lifestyle and dietary choices. “India is home to the World’s second-highest population of people managing diabetes. We aim to democratise access to nutrition and deliver a highly personalised experience using the power of AI technology,” Doshi added.

The global health and wellness food market which was valued at $104.27 billion in 2021, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% to reach $177.25 billion by 2027. According to Doshi, the company is optimistic about the growth of the diabetic friendly essentials range. “If you look at the market, it’s very large. We’re talking about 70 million consumers who have diabetes and these products have been designed to look after their health,” he added.

