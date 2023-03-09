Britannia Marie Gold launches new ‘Let’s Keep it Going’ film post women’s day

Britannia Marie Gold has released a new film a day after Women’s Day. The film titled ‘Let’s Keep it Going’ delivers a message around the symbolic effort associated with celebrating women for just a day.

These discussions should be ongoing, and we must be committed to practicing gender equality every single day, the brand said. The film is conceptualized and created by Mumbai-based advertising agency The Script Room.

The campaign film showcases an early morning conversation between two female employees – an office help and a manager – in a company. It’s the day after Women’s Day, and the office is strewn with paper plates and napkins from the previous day’s celebrations. Pointing towards the ‘Happy Women’s Day’ banner, the office help asks the manager if it was someone’s birthday at work yesterday. She learns that it was an occasion to celebrate women and their contributions and achievements.

While the office help is pleased to hear this, she innocently poses another question to the manager, ‘’Didi yeh khaali ek din ke liye hai? (Is this only for one day?)” This causes the manager to take a brief pause. She ponders over the seemingly simple but significant question and responds with a smile, ‘Shayad Nahin (Maybe not)’’.

“There shouldn’t be just one occasion to celebrate a woman’s contribution to her work, family, and society, but these thoughts should be re-iterated more often. This is one of the reasons behind releasing the ad film on 9th March as opposed to the conventional date of 8thMarch. The recent film captures the message we want to deliver, and the film will make the viewer smile while also leaving them in introspection.” said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited.

“Coming to think of it, the day will hold no meaning at all, if the essence of it is not carried forward through the year. It’s this simple observation that led to this idea – The Day After. The equation between the two employees portrayed in the film covers a cross section. Over the years, the logo has gathered a lot of meaning and fondness with women.” said Rajesh Ramaswamy, founder, The Script Room.

