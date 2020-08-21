Britannia Marie Gold’s new campaign celebrates the entrepreneur within every Indian homemaker

The brand communication operates on the key insight that lack of confidence is one of the barriers keeping homemakers from starting something of their own

On World Entrepreneurship Day, Britannia Marie Gold released a television campaign aimed at recognising and saluting the natural entrepreneur within every homemaker. The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas.

According to the company, the brand communication operates on the key insight that lack of confidence is one of the barriers keeping homemakers from starting something of their own. It also makes the point that this lack of confidence is misplaced. “The brand believes that every homemaker by virtue of being a homemaker already possesses skill sets akin to an entrepreneur- leadership qualities, financial acumen, and negotiation and people management skills. All she needs to truly become an entrepreneur is to discover the talent she already has, within her,” the company said in a statement.

The film celebrates the homemaker in her current life state, as the anchor of her family and also nudges her to do more and be more. According to Vinay Subramanyam, VP, Marketing, Britannia Industries, Britannia Marie Gold is a brand that has intimate connections with India’s homemakers and the brand lauds them for being the emotional anchor and all time go- to person in every family. “Britannia Marie Gold recognizes the growing, inner aspirations of homemakers to do more with their potential and is committed to be the “everyday fuel” for homemakers in this bid. We dedicate this film to India’s homemakers on World Entrepreneurship Day. What better way to tell homemakers that they already have immense entrepreneurial acumen, and how a little bit of courage and confidence can make their dreams come alive,” he added further.

Britannia Marie Gold has championed the dreams that homemakers want to achieve apart from running their households so efficiently through this creative campaign, Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said. “This film celebrates those latent dreams that nearly every homemaker in the country harbours in her heart. It attempts to inspire women to give an honest shot to realising her dreams because the skill-sets of good home-making are similar to the skill-sets required to run one’s own business,” he explained.

