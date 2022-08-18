Britannia launches new campaign featuring Prabhu Deva

Britannia Industries Limited has forayed into the western snacking space with the launch of Treat Croissant. With an aim to promote the new product, Britannia has rolled out a new television campaign (TVC) titled ‘Don’t Dare Compare’. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign aims to emphasise the elevated snacking experience that the product delivers.

Britannia aims to offer a range of satiating snacks to audiences across generations, Badri Beriwal, chief business officer – new categories, Britannia Industries Limited, said. “We believe young Indians today are way more experimental and are adapting towards a global palate. Britannia as a brand has always focused on introducing new age snacking formats to India,” he added.

The film begins with two girls sitting on college steps, one of them eating a regular snack, and the other girl is seen relishing a Britannia Treat Croissant. The girl having the regular snack claims that all snacks are the same. To which, the Croissant girl replies with an analogy that the Britannia Croissant is a much more drool-worthy snack and is beyond any comparison. The campaign features celebrity choreographer, actor and director – Prabhu Deva.

According to Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, the aim was to establish the superiority of Britannia Treat Croissant as a snack. “Since we also wanted a strong youth connection, we decided to draw a parallel between this snack and dancing. With Prabhu Deva on board, we’re confident of landing our brand promise in a strong, entertaining manner that’s sure to get people to try out the product,” he highlighted.

With over a 100-year legacy, Britannia Industries claims to have a turnover of over Rs 13,000 crore and is present in many other food categories and with a growing presence across the globe. Britannia produces brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold, Little Hearts and others. Britannia’s portfolio of products expands beyond biscuits and includes dairy, cake, rusk and breads. The company is present in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, South East Asia and GCC and is growing at the pace of one new geography a year, in terms of local manufacturing operations.

Also Read: Mullen Lintas rolls out a new campaign for Vadilal Quick Treat Ice Cream featuring Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook