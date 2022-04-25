Britannia Industries unveils ‘Marie Gold Jeera’ to serve regional customers in TN Chennai

Food major Britannia Industries Ltd has unveiled its first ever co-created biscuit to serve Tamil Nadu market with the launch of Britannia Marie Gold Jeera, the company said on Sunday.

The brand ahead of its region-specific launch has worked with various women homemakers in the state to co-create a biscuit which has ‘jeera’ (cumin) as its key ingredient given its health benefits, according to company Chief Marketing Officer Amit Doshi.

Britannia wanted to celebrate the state’s love for the brand by launching an innovative product that is specially curated to suit the local tastes of the region, he said, adding the brand has an impressive penetration in Tamil Nadu besides holding a dominant market leadership.

Tamilians have a preference for spices and masalas in their food, and taking inspiration from this, Britannia Marie Gold has collaborated with online portal Momspresso by partnering with 300 women homemakers to co-create Marie Gold Jeera for the state, he said in a statement.

“This is Britannia’s first ever co-created product with consumers for a specific region,” the company said.

“Tamil Nadu is one of Britannia’s largest markets in terms of affinity and market share. Marie Gold is one of our largest brands and has the trust of millions of consumers, especially in TN. At Britannia, we strive towards incessant innovation of our product lines with the inclusion of new flavours, ingredients to cater to local audiences,” Doshi said.

The “Marie Gold Jeera” takes the special bond of Britannia Industries with the customer to an all new level, by launching its first ever co-created biscuit, he said.

Momspresso co-founder Prashant Sinha said, “We studied the requirements of moms in Tamil Nadu through our wide network of bloggers and influencers and came up with the popular choice of ingredient Jeera for Britannia Marie Gold.” “We are delighted that Britannia partnered with us and we were able to contribute to their journey of building a new product for Tamil Nadu,” Sinha said.

The new Marie Gold Jeera is priced at Rs 10 for 73.5 grams and Rs 30 for a 200 gram pack in Tamil Nadu.

