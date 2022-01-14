Britannia names Amit Doshi as chief marketing officer

Doshi joins the company from Lenovo

Bakery foods company Britannia Industries Limited has appointed Amit Doshi as the chief marketing officer. The appointment is effective from January 17, 2022. Doshi takes over the position from Vinay Subramanyam who left the company in December 2021, the company said in a statement. According to Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries, Doshi’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking the company’s innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight.



“I am happy to welcome Amit back to the Britannia family. I thank Vinay for his invaluable contribution in building purposive brands especially during the difficult times of the last two years, and wish him the very best in his endeavours,” Berry added.



Doshi brings with him over 17 years of experience. He has expertise in brand marketing, sales, and customer development. Prior to joining Britannia, he was director, marketing, Lenovo (India and South Asia). However, this is his second stint with Britannia. He also worked with Perfetti Van Melle in the past.



At Lenovo, Doshi was responsible for shaping the growth and equity of the company’s brand portfolio and demand across all lines of business. With his experience in consumer (B2C), enterprise, small and medium business (SMB), and tablet business units at Lenovo, Doshi brings a valuable understanding of consumers and markets across product categories. He holds an MBA degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

