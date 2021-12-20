Britannia Good Day unveils new identity

The makeover is inspired by the rich and varied smiles of India, the brand said in a statement

Biscuit brand Britannia Good Day has unveiled its new identity on Monday. As part of the new identity, the new Good Day biscuit design will sport different kinds of smiles. The makeover is inspired by the rich and varied smiles of India, the brand said in a statement. While the brand has rolled out a high decibel media plan to announce its new identity, the communication will be channelled through print, TV, social media, and outdoor. Moreover, an augmented reality experience has been designed to make engage consumers deeply with the campaign.



“Isn’t it interesting that in our daily interactions, the parting wish to people is always a “Good Day”, no matter how our own day is panning out? This universal insight inspires the work we do on Good Day. The core idea of Good Day has always been about spreading happiness. Today the brand has undergone its biggest makeover to date, to reflect the diverse smiles of India,” Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries Limited, said.



Britannia will launch new packs across all four variants of Good Day – Butter, Cashew, Cashew Almond, and Pista Badam. Every pack of Good Day across the country will carry multiple smiles as part of the biscuit design, Berry stated. “This is the biggest tribute we can pay to the beautiful smiles of the large and loyal consumer base of Good Day, which has ensured the continued success of the brand in both urban and rural India,” he added further.



Launched in 1987, Britannia Good Day is a part of Britannia Industries’ vast product portfolio. Britannia produces other brands such as Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold, Little Hearts, among others. The company, also present in many other food categories as its products expand beyond biscuits and include dairy, cake, rusk and breads.

