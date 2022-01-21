Britannia Cheese launches a new campaign

Through the new campaign, Britannia aims to raise awareness about the role of Britannia Cheese as part of children’s nutrition

Britannia Industries Limited has recently launched a new TVC for Britannia Cheese that talks about its protein rich nutritional qualities. Through the new campaign, Britannia aims to raise awareness about the role of Britannia Cheese as part of children’s nutrition.

The company stated that as shown by various studies, India has been facing a protein deficiency over the recent years, across consumer groups. A study by ICMR in 2020 showed that four out of five Indians don’t consume the recommended amount of good quality protein. The brand thus aims to encourage Indian parents to include Britannia Cheese as a rich and delicious source of good quality protein as part of their children’s diet.

At Britannia, we have always ensured that our products carry both excitement and goodness for our consumers, Abhishek Sinha, VP Dairy Business, Britannia Industries Limited, said. “Today, the amount of protein consumed by Indians falls below the required benchmark and that’s where we come in with the new proposition. Our endeavor is to educate and increase the protein intake among young India and be a strong culinary ally. Made with the goodness of cow’s milk, Britannia Cheese is an important and a delightful source of protein that parents can include in their households,” he added further.

“In India, people believe all proteins are good and same irrespective of its source and really don’t differentiate much between the quality of various sources. Through our advocacy-based advertising tool Brand Power, it was our attempt to educate consumers on how including Britannia Cheese in the daily diet is an easy and convenient way to help supplement the need of high-quality proteins. We look forward to continuing co-creating credible and engaging consumer content around Britannia brands helping drive add-on trials and brand growth,” Sanjeev Singhai, director India, Buchanan Group, stated on the film.

