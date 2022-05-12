Brillare launches a new campaign ‘Don’t be #NaturalFool’

Brillare has unveiled its new campaign ‘Don’t be #NaturalFool’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about natural, chemical free products. The digital campaign has been rolled out across the brand’s social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

The idea is aligned with Brillare’s vision to share honest communication that adds trust among consumers, Jigar Patel, CEO, Brillare, said. “Since inception, we have made products with clean, transparent labels to deliver the right efficacy. With higher social media percolation, dermatologist recommendations have been replaced by social media recommendations and guides. This campaign helps in simplifying the selection process of products instead of listening to bloggers and brands claiming natural products. We want to create a movement to ingrain the practice of reading labels while shopping natural products among consumers,” he added.

As part of the campaign, the company has released three films highlighting three rules to educate consumers to avoid falling for false promises by popular brands and hence, never be a #NaturalFool. The campaign leverages metaphor storytelling by product humanisation to initiate discussion on reading the product back label. The three films show conversation between two characters who represent two similar products from different brands across personal care range.

As per the company, people are now starting to seek chemical-free and organic products and the same has been witnessed in the market growth that spiked 3 times since the pandemic. “Many Indian brands have been able to establish themselves and attract interest from investors. Considering the potential growth, many decade-old brands have also entered this space to stay relevant in today’s time. These home-grown brands promise local and organic products,” the company highlighted.

Brillare is an Indian company that offers products such as hair oil, face wash, face serum, face toner and body care products. Apart from premium salon chains, and the company website, Brillare products are available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Purplle and Tata Cliq.

