Brillare brings Vaani Kapoor on board as brand ambassador for hair oil range

Kapoor will be a part of the brand’s print and digital communication

Personal care brand Brillare has signed Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador for their hair oil range. Going forward, Kapoor will be a part of the brand’s print and digital communication. Furthermore, with the aim to reinstate the importance of age-old concept of hair oiling, the company has launched the #HairOnHigh campaign that showcases Kapoor’s healthy hair after using the Brillare products.

As part of the #HairOnHigh campaign, Brillare has launched a video featuring Vaani Kapoor urging everyone to celebrate healthy, stronger hair after using Oil Shots in 15 days. As per the company, this campaign intends to connect with the new age users bringing the age-old tradition of hair oiling back to life with better efficacy.

Brillare is constantly challenging the status quo by creating innovative products that are made with real natural ingredients, Jigar Patel, CEO, Brillare said. “We are the first zero dilution, all-natural brand in India to provide dermatology grade results without chemical abuse. With the #HairOnHigh campaign, we would like to create a strong connect with the millennial audience in the language that they would strongly resonate with. The brand plans an aggressive growth in the coming year. Vaani Kapoor fits perfectly well with the brand’s ethos and her persona augurs positively with Brillare consumers providing both, credibility and salience to the brand,” Patel added further on the association.

“The wide range of products available in the personal care segment confuses consumers in differentiating between natural and synthetic products. I am happy to be the face of Brillare, a homegrown brand that is making it easier for consumers to choose 100% natural products with zero dilution promise. With a hectic work life and continuously changing schedules, I have always preferred natural products for my hair care regime and Brillare’s science-backed products made with thoroughly researched formulations is something I deeply resonate with,” Kapoor stated.

