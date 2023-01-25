BrandWagon Conclave 2023 LIVE updates

Marketing, advertising and brand building are important facets for numerous brands and companies. This could include building brand awareness, expanding their reach, having high consumer engagement, or utilising technology for these exercises. In line with this, the Financial Express is hosting the BrandWagon Conclave, 2023, which includes participation from industry professionals from the marketing, advertising and communications sectors. The event comprises discussions about branding, commerce, marketing, digital marketing, brand value, personalisation and hypersonalisation, among others.
Industry leaders such as Sanjay Singal (chief operating officer – dairy and beverages business of ITC), Sagnik Banik (managing director – Ajanta Shoes and founder of Impakto), Amit Wadhwa, (CEO of Dentsu Creative India), Deepa Krishnan (director of marketing, category, loyalty, and digital of Tata Starbucks), and more will be participating as panellists for the event.
Here are the LIVE updates for the BrandWagon Conclave 2023: Creating a Timeless Marketing Strategy
Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Digital, kicks off the BrandWagon Conclave