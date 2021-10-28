BrandWagon Conclave 2021 LIVE: ‘ScreenPlay – The Age of Screens’

The first day of the BrandWagon Conclave 2021, which concluded on Wednesday saw speakers discuss the ‘The Changing Landscape.’

BrandWagon Conclave 2021 Day 2 LIVE: The second edition of the BrandWagon Conclave 2021, a three-day virtual event between 27-29 October 2021 has been designed to bring together stakeholders from the marketing industry to discuss topics ranging from the evolving needs of the new-age customers to protecting consumer’s privacy in the data-driven world and highlighting the role of analytics in enabling businesses to be proactive, among other key topics.

“As data and tech becomes easily accessible to a larger audience, cyber theft and phishing will go up. As organisations, we have a serious responsibility of how we are using data, what kind of agreements and partnerships we have in terms of third party sharing of data, and protecting anonymity,” Ameya Velankar, head, marketing, India and SA, Uber, elaborated.

On the second day, BrandWagon Conclave will see more on ‘ScreenPlay – The Age of Screens’ where topics ranging from the growth of OTT to solving advertising revenue puzzle and mapping the user experience will be addressed. It will see names such as Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital; Dilip R.S., country manager, Alexa Skills and Voice Services, Amazon India; Megha Tata, MD, South Asia, Discovery Communications India, among others.

