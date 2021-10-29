BrandWagon Conclave 2021 LIVE: ‘Creating a Digital League’

Day three will see topics ranging from the game of personalisation in marketing, to why video marketing is here to stay and the future of Connected TV

BrandWagon Conclave 2021 Day-3 LIVE: The second edition of the BrandWagon Conclave 2021, a three-day virtual event between 27-29 October 2021 has been designed to bring together stakeholders from the marketing industry to discuss on the theme ‘Walking with the Customer’ and how the industry can evolve with the quintessential Indian consumer.

At the second day of the BrandWagon Conclave which concluded on Thursday, industry stakeholders discussed the subject ‘ScreenPlay – The Age of Screens’ where topics ranging from the growth of OTT to solving advertising revenue puzzle and mapping the user experience on digital were discussed. “The lockdown unlocked a lot of value for the OTT industry. While the ad supported model is growing rapidly, the willingness to pay will see an inflection point in the next few years,” Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said.

Moreover, leaders also talked about how consumers are more value-conscious today than ever. “While AVoD is a stream which has been explored, digital medium has a larger opportunity in SVoD. Audiences have become far more aware of the quality of content and that is where the opportunity lies. For us as well, SVoD is a key play,” Megha Tata, MD, South Asia, Discovery Communications India, stated.

Day three will see speakers shedding light on ‘Creating a Digital League’ and topics ranging from the game of personalisation in marketing, to why video marketing is here to stay and the future of Connected TVs will be discussed. It will see names such as Saumil Mehta, director and country head, India and South East Asia, The Kraft Heinz Company; Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing, India and International Markets, Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors; Prabhvir Sahmey, senior director, Samsung Ads, India and SouthEast Asia, among others.

