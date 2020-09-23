BrandWagon Conclave 2020: With Zee Plex the broadcaster aims to bring theatre like experience to Indian TV households

Zee Plex is not a pandemic-only product.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, multiplexes have remained non-operational for over seven months now. While some large film production companies have postponed the release of their films, others have shifted to the over-the-top (OTT) platform to premiere. In an effort to provide a similar experience backed with interesting content, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced the launch of its pay-per-view movie service Zee Plex. The service will be rolled out on October 2 and will be available on direct-to-home (DTH) on Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. “We looked at this situation as an opportunity for us to put together a monetisation window whereby the subscribers can pay to watch a movie rather than buying the full subscription package of several OTT platforms,” Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, Zee Plex, said. Patel was speaking at the inaugural edition of BrandWagon Conclave, held virtually.

Zee Plex plans to invest in creating awareness about the service besides promoting movies being launched on the service. As per Patel, the large part of Zee Plex’s success is dependent on how aggressively DTH operators market this new offering. For DTH the offering seems to be beneficial as it is expected to help in driving subscription revenue. The pay-per-view service aims to target 50 million DTH subscribers besides ZEE5 subscribers. “We are providing viewers with an opportunity to watch new movies at home with their family at the price of one theatrical movie ticket,” Patel added. The company aims to premiere two to four movies per month to begin with.

Interestingly, Zee Plex will feature movies produced not only by Zee Studios but also by other production houses. Patel reveals that that platform will operate on a hybrid model wherein it will partner with producers on a revenue share model. “At present there are movies that have been commissioned specially for the platform as well as movies for which we have paid acquisition price but going forward, the model will evolve as we aim Zee Plex to become like a multiplex,” he added.

According to Patel, Zee Plex is not a pandemic-only product as the company is working on plans to expand its horizons to co-exist with movie theatres when they eventually reopen.

