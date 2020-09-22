BrandWagon Conclave 2020: How creativity can fuel user acquisition on digital

While creativity is important for businesses, there is a no ‘one size fits all’ approach across different platforms

As businesses have taken to digital media in order to drive user acquisition, creativity and innovation in communications have emerged as a top priority. “With the audiences continuously consuming content today, it has become important to stand out and it’s imperative to do that with creativity, new campaigns, and innovation, which helps you get to the top,” Abhishek Joshi, head of marketing and business partnerships, MX Player, said. He was speaking at the inaugural edition of the BrandWagon Conclave, held virtually. The session was moderated by Gopa Menon, COO, Isobar.

According to Sukhpreet Singh, corporate head, marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, DishTV India Ltd, the correlation between creativity and performance has been increasing over time and will continue. “Pre-Covid, the competitive advantage in all of the digital campaigns was more efficiency and volume driven. The key difference in today’s scenario, however, is that it’s not just restricted to efficiency, but has shifted to creativity because within the same efficiency and tools that are available across businesses, you have to drive more conversions with a lesser amount of money,” he added, highlighting the role of creativity as a key performance driver.

While creativity is important for businesses, there is a no ‘one size fits all’ approach across different platforms. As per Shirish Agarwal, CMO, Panasonic, what works on television may not work on digital. Likewise, digital platforms are also evolving. Citing an example of how a piece of content may not work across all platforms, he highlighted that while Facebook is there to drive reach, Instagram is there to drive lifestyle imagery and visual appeal, Twitter is there for engagement and YouTube is for video repository. “Keeping that in mind, you need to develop assets accordingly,” he stated.

Further, even as creativity in advertising is key, it should not just be restricted to content but also in space planning, technology, and the timings, Sandeep Shukla, head, marketing and communication- global operations, Jaquar Group, said. “Digital agencies need to acquire a lot of creative talents. Creativity has to be a central agenda across the entire ecosystem of communication,” he elaborated.

