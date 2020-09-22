BrandWagon Conclave 2020: How brands can leverage micro moments in marketing

Consumers today do not want long form reads anymore, instead they prefer short, snackable content

As the internet continues to bring about behavioural changes in the lives of consumers across the globe, marketers are adapting to the changing consumer requirements in the digital age. “Brand building is very contextual to culture and therefore, adapting to the digital culture would be a very critical aspect for digital marketing,” Rajesh Ramakrishnan, MD, Perfetti Van Melle India said. He was speaking at the inaugural edition of BrandWagon Conclave, held virtually.

As per him, the one opportunity for marketers to build brands in the digital age is via addressing micro moments of the consumers. The intention of the consumer could be to go, to do, to know or to buy. “For marketers to leverage these micro moments, the key is to ‘do.’ For example, we need to be there in that moment, we need to be useful and relevant to the needs of the consumers, and the third is to be quick,” Ramakrishnan added. According to Google, there are four game changing moments that really matter to marketers — There is an ‘I want to know’ moment, ‘I want to go’ moment, ‘I want to do’ moment, and ‘I want to buy’ moment.

Moreover, consumers today do not want long form reads anymore, instead they prefer short, snackable content. Citing the example of Sephora, Ramakrishnan highlighted how the beauty and wellness retailer addressed the needs of their consumers by developing technology which enabled them to test how beauty products would look on them, from the comfort of their home. With these insights, Sephora developed mobile website and app functionality specifically to serve shoppers in those moments. “It’s important to understand the needs of these shoppers and making sure that they are able to provide that through leveraging technologies,” Ramakrishnan explained further.

