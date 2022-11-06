BrandWagon Ad Talk with Ajit Narayan, CMO, Socxo￼

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Ajit Narayan, Soxco, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Media options have multiplied manifold and presence across channels has become an important element. Parts of your audiences are split across digital channels. In the analogue era, you did not have so many choices. But you had to do a good job across print, TV and outdoors. Today content has become omnipresent and different formats, different uses and different levels of interactivity have been introduced. Making it complex but more interesting.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

A couple of good ones that come to mind are Dove’s stop the beauty test and Cadbury’s Good luck girls. By how they tie in the current social context with the brand that’s being advertised. And one that was engaging while doing business was the Zomato Premier league.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Too many. Zomato, Cred, Byjus and many more start-ups are making full use of digital media by going omni-channel. And also, weaving the media and the message together.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Privacy has become a concern. There are too many to put in an answer for this.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

The case has become not of advertising but of people’s reactions. The current scenario of being completely politically correct for fear of backlash and withdrawal is only going to stifle creativity. And this is socially one of the biggest problems in India today. The boycott brigade, among others, is getting called for any and all trivia.

