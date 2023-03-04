BrandWagon Ad Talk with Vineet Bajpai, Magnon Group

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Vineet Bajpai,founder and CEO, Magnon Group, an Omnicom Network Agency, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Consumer expectations and behaviour have witnessed a major shift as they have become more discerning. A contemporary consumer expects brands to deliver not just good products or services, but also compelling storytelling, and stronger value systems.

Digital marketing channels, such as social media, online search, and even email have allowed brands to build a strong presence and penetrate global markets. They allow for greater flexibility when it comes to targeting and establishing connections with customers. I think enough has been said about the importance of data-led personalisation, contextual targeting and being relevant at the right moment. Additionally, digital transformations have resulted in faster feedback loops, allowing businesses to adjust their marketing strategies and tactics.

All these advantages were not offered by traditional marketing formats earlier. The big ol’ brands occupying the lion’s share of the market back then is a testament to that. There are numerous young brands that have done well for themselves and are flourishing in the digital medium due to lower costs of operations and resources. The digital age has surely democratised the marketing and advertising industry, allowing smaller brands to compete on an equal footing with established players.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

I believe that any successful advertising campaign must be able to generate results either in terms of revenue or social impact.

Sabhyata’s ‘Redefining Celebration’ campaign for Diwali 2022 was a powerful initiative to empower working women and challenge societal norms. The campaign centred around a DVC which featured a pregnant woman opening up about the challenges she faced at the work front. What made it stand out to me was its authentic portrayal of the woman’s experience and the brand’s solidarity with her struggles. The DVC was distributed across multiple channels and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. The campaign successfully tapped into a growing cultural movement that recognised the importance of gender equality and empowerment at the workplace.

Another campaign that has stood out to me in terms of commercial impact is the Realme Narzo 50 launch campaign. Devised in collaboration with Magnon alongside Amazon, it gave the brand a push of almost 300% in terms of sales metrics. What made this campaign particularly noteworthy was its targeted approach. The campaign leveraged sub-cultural behaviours that are prevalent among GenZ, using a multilingual rap music video featuring popular rap stars Arivu and Raga to break vernacular boundaries and reach a wider audience. The strategic use of social media through a PUGC campaign further gave the metrics a push. The message was quite captivating and resonated with the energy of the youth.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

I would like to answer this with examples of brands like Nestle and HP. These brands have maintained a significant market presence over a long period of time. Their ability to leverage the full potential of new-age digital marketing channels sets them apart. With their digital campaigns, the brands have showcased a contemporary version of their long-term goals and brand philosophy that have helped them stay competitive in a crowded market.

These brands have created a robust digital strategy based on insights and segmentation. They have invested in community building through content platforms which according to me is a great use of digital. The PLC (Print Learn Centre) initiative by HP and AskNestle platform by Nestlé are great examples of what is popularly known as “content hubs” that help brands with objectives like engagement, community building and collecting 1st party data for better personalisation. Apart from that both brands have come out very strong in terms of e-commerce presence with Nestle announcing its D2C platform and HP driving the HP store and growing stronger with a strategic approach to selling online. These platforms prove to be beneficial in exercising control over the brand and customer experience, as well as better data analytics and insights.

Daikin has also done a commendable job on the vernacular front. What sets the digital strategy of the brand apart is the approach taken by them for local communication and personalisation. The campaign ‘Innovating for Change’ was a perfect example of multichannel communication, with diverse and inclusive messaging that resonated with consumers. The campaign leveraged multilingual landing pages with targeted visuals highlighting the key USPs of the brand. I feel it is the 360-degree utilisation of digital marketing avenues which allows these brands to connect with their customers at various touchpoints and engage with them in a more meaningful way.

In a post-Covid world, what are the do’s and don’ts of digital marketing?

As it is evident, there has been a significant shift in consumer behaviour as they step into a new normal; their preferences have evolved and become more judicious. Post-pandemic, Data-driven marketing has become more critical than ever. Businesses should look forward to customising their marketing efforts to meet the specific needs and preferences of consumers.



Another aspect to look for is the rising era of Localised Content. Even global brands’ approaches towards regional audiences in India have witnessed a shift. Adding cultural relevance to communication and marketing strategies helps the brand foster a valuable connection with the audience.



Shifting focus from celebrities to influencers is a trend that thrived and took over the market amid the pandemic. PUGC or Professional User Generated Content as we call it at Magnon, is one of the most cost-effective and organic ways to connect with consumers and engage them. Brands should leverage the strategy to appeal to all kinds of audience buckets, niche or pan-India.



As the reign of content has been established, marketers should focus on refining and experimenting with dynamic content strategies. Google’s report lists 6 cognitive biases that affect buying decisions among consumers. Supercharging the strategy with a mix of these biases can help brands deliver impactful content.

To speak about the Don’ts of marketing in the post covid world, I would say cluttered key messages lead to repelling reactions from consumers. Irrelevant information often distracts the consumers from the core message. Thus, it is essential to ensure zero creative fatigue by refreshing the messaging across various stages while retargeting. Not having the right evaluation of the platform before publishing the content is also a strict ‘No’. To elaborate with a simple example, running a TVC is not the best thing to do for skippable video formats. The brand or hero shots are usually missing in the first few seconds and of course, it is not developed for a vertical mobile screen, where it will be mostly consumed. We, as marketers, should see the transforming post-pandemic trends, as an opportunity to card up our sleeves and ramp up our capabilities. This could only be done with market research, user insights and trend analysis, which could help brands stay relevant and perform better.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

The pursuit of unique ideas in marketing can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, particularly when the audience misinterprets creative renditions. While it is true that some ideas may prove to be counterproductive, it is important to assume that the brand’s intentions are typically well-meaning and not offensive.

For instance, the Layer’r Shot ad generated considerable backlash from viewers due to its objectionable messaging, ultimately leading to its removal from all platforms. While this outcome was unfortunate, it is a reminder that advertising is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry where we must constantly learn and adapt to new insights and feedback.

