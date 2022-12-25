BrandWagon Ad Talk with True North Agency’s Nidhi Anand Batra

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Nidhi Anand Batra, founder, True North Agency, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Gone are the times when launches were big-budget A-Listers only and needed the pumping of funds to make the presence felt. In today’s digital era an e-launch or a soft digital launch of a brand can be done which with the power of digital targeting can be bang-on targeted to the audience a brand is intending to reach out. This makes for optimisation of funds and can be then plummeted with various marketing strategies to lure them further in buying decisions.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

I really admired the Zomaland Carnival by Zomato. It’s the best way of on-ground activation for a brand done right with a marketplace/ aggregator getting on the ground and showcasing their multiple and varied offerings so expansively and pompously. It’s also a great marketing strategy because for people it’s an experience rather than an in-the-face advertising

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Nykaa is the one brand I admire the most when it comes to using digital marketing well. They have changed the shape of skincare buying in India. Nykaa’s marketing approach was precisely in step with the purchasing habits of their target group. Nykaa also targeted particular audience demographics and used video-based content strategy in addition to basic online media strategies such as SEO, influence marketing, and email marketing for their digital-only presence.

The target audience was particularly drawn to the video material, which greatly aided Nykaa in building a loyal client base.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

A digital presence is no longer an option, it is a must do and cannot be neglected, even if you are a brick-and-mortar concept an e-commerce front is a must have. Aggregator platforms are important, so if you are in a product-driven industry whether small or big, a presence on aggregator platforms is a must do.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Not a fan of the Ranveer Singh; Ching Secret Campaign, it was so over the top and underutilised; especially with the presence of a talent house that Ranveer Singh is. It’s cringy and perfectly goes to show that loud is not always better content.

Also Read Twitter restores suicide prevention hotlines and safety resources

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook