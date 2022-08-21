BrandWagon Ad Talk with SoCheers’ Mehul Gupta

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. BrandWagon Ad Talk series will feature industry experts and highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

The dynamics of digital advertising have evolved massively over the years and so have the consumers. Today is all about two-way communication unlike earlier. Consumers prefer to be heard and addressed in real-time. Therefore, to launch a brand amidst this environment vs earlier, and to subsequently sustain it, the difference lies in building a consistent two-way communication and having an omni-channel presence across platforms. This adds a measurable value to the brand – amplified by employing a healthy mix of traditional and digital mediums.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad campaign – weaving a heart-touching story every time, it never fails to hit the chord of practical change. Similarly, Cadbury Five Star’s ‘Eat Five Star. Do Nothing’ not only seamlessly levelled up the brand’s ‘do nothing’ proposition, but also skillfully portrayed the emergence of digital currency in a much engaging way.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Cadbury in its ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ campaign, ft. Shahrukh Khan, combined a powerful insight with the expert use of a celebrity, while skilfully leveraging the advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. The ad further resonated and strengthened its relationship with its channel partners.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Pandemic, indeed, accelerated the growth of digital by pushing millions of users to the internet era and also, made many brands realise its potential. Since then, the amount of time spent by people on the internet has comparatively gone up. Therefore, the brands need to be considerate and authentic with their communication strategies, strictly avoiding the spread of fake or unverified news. As purveyors of information, we have to be responsible for it, both on and off the digital channels.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

The recent ad series by Layer’r Shot Body Spray somewhere lacked in terms of showcasing the right understanding of the audience’s sentiments, especially in today’s digital space. This led to a massive backlash for the brand.

Also Read: Role metaverse is playing in influencer marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook