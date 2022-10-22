BrandWagon Ad Talk with Kinnect’s Kartikeya Tiwari

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Kartikeya Tiwari, national creative director, Kinnect, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

The consumer behaves very differently today. A spoilt-for-choice consumers need everything at their fingertips, and with a five-second attention span, marketing has never tried to sell to such a consumer in its history. Ultimately it’s about finding new ways of reaching the heart and mind of this consumer, especially for the launch of something new. That’s what makes contemporary marketing so exciting.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

I’ve been an admirer of Cadbury’s consistency. The brand manages to deliver with almost every ad it puts out. I also like the courageous work that Tanishq has been able to do. But my favourite work of this year so far would have to be the Valentine’s Day Alibi campaign by 5 Star. To rename an island as ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’ for singles to use as an alibi on V day is hilarious for all the right reasons. A tip of the hat for that team from me.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Swiggy continues to use digital, especially social channels, in an exemplary way. Their recent birthday campaign with The Great Khali was very enjoyable. It’s rare to see brands committed to having a sense of humour and delivering on all platforms with consistency—credit to team Swiggy for that.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Do – search for honesty in your storytelling. This is the only way truly create recall in today’s busy screens.

Don’t – compromise on brand storytelling to drive short-term impact on business.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

I found the shot deodorant ad to be quite deplorable. It rightly got called out and taken off.

