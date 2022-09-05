BrandWagon Ad Talk with Hashtag Orange’s Mukesh Vij

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Previously, a brand that wanted to engage with prospects would place an ad in the newspaper or invest in a billboard campaign. Customers now actively seek out businesses through digital media, shifting control from the brand to the consumer. Apart from spending an unusual amount of time with digital devices, customers are also engaging with brands they support at an unprecedented rate.

It’s never been easier to bring a brand to market. To generate awareness, digital and social media provide the means to get new products in front of customers quickly and easily. For distribution, e-commerce platforms eagerly await to match products to customers and facilitate transactions.

Branding has been an essential aspect of marketing since at least the 1950s, although art has evolved significantly since the days of Mad Men. Consumers today spend more time with different media and on more channels than in the past, and businesses must adapt by following their audiences to these digital platforms. Brands must embrace a digital-first approach to establishing and managing their modern identities to be accessible and engaging in a connected world.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Cred’s ‘Not Everyone Gets It’ Campaign

This advertising campaign received the “well-deserved” Blue Elephant award at the 2022 Kyoorius Design Awards. The idea for this campaign was to leverage the most popular Bollywood celebs from the 1990s to induce nostalgia but to surprise viewers with a funny closing narrative.

The creative strategy behind the campaign was to use surprise to hook in viewers, leading the audience into expecting an old story and then shocking them with a new twist. The creative execution involved a vivid use of theatrics, and its rejection in favour of a simpler approach – perfectly reflecting the spirit of the creative strategy.

The commercial pokes fun at the common practice of brands recruiting celebrities to promote their products or services. So the performers are called to audition and deliver all of the customary theatrics. They portrayed a great concept including client segmentation, social listening, adapting to technological developments, and impactful yet relevant hashtags.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Adobe collaborated with artist Billie Eilish in 2021 to create a digital marketing campaign focused on creativity. The campaign was designed to increase engagement and brand awareness of Adobe Creative Cloud, a subscription-based package of tools and services. What distinguishes Adobe’s products is that they stimulate creativity while remaining affordable to anyone. These selling points run throughout the campaign, from the video of Billie Eilish outlining her creative process to the tutorials featured on their website. The campaign demonstrates what people can achieve with the tools and how Adobe can help them. It speaks to its intended audience.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Here are some dos and don’ts for post-pandemic marketing:

● Carry out the following tasks: Communicate with customers, restructure and focus your marketing strategy, and review your automated marketing activities.

● Don’t: Stop producing content. Instead, increase your content creation efforts and ensure that part of your content addresses crucial questions your clients may have.

Smart decisions and consistent marketing are the keys to ensuring that the practice is still going-and stronger than ever-when the crisis has passed.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Global digitisation is altering the advertising sector in both positive and negative ways. And, no matter what, awful marketing examples are always thought-provoking.

Not specific to any brand, but there were definitely few brands who have not been able to express the right context through advertising.

