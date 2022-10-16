BrandWagon Ad Talk with FoxyMoron’s Prachi Bali

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Prachi Bali, national head, client partnerships and business head, North, FoxyMoron, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Hyper-personalisation has made tremendous advances over the years. This in turn has added multiple possibilities and opportunities for brands to reach out to their audiences on digital platforms.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

I think Stayfree’s recent campaign on Daughter’s Day was a nice one. Given the category and the taboo around it, the ad communicates an important message to the audiences about how we should talk to children while growing up about periods.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Internationally I like what Balenciaga has done a great job over the last year. They’ve embraced the influencer community, leveraged the right celebrities, and created a buzz online with the right kind of content. Keeping it flawed and real, I think they have managed to propel the brand in a new digital-first direction.

In India, I think Google and YouTube have done a good and consistent job. They’ve struck a balance with emotional and functional content while keeping on top of trending formats and consumer-first content.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

A definite Do would be to adopt personalisation for your brand. Try multiple combinations in terms of communication and targeting, see what works, and keep adding to it.

A don’t would be don’t assume generic emotional profiling about the behaviour of GenZ. Instead spend time in research and collating data about their responses to your brand.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Unpopular personal opinion – but I don’t like the advertising for Cred. They’re great pieces of content and have done a super job of brand association with the video. But beyond a point if it doesn’t help users understand the product or service, I find it difficult to see where they’re going with this.

