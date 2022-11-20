Brandwagon Ad Talk with Equal Agency’s Mitali Srivastava Hough

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Mitali Srivastava Hough, founder, Equal Agency, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

​​What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

More than learning, the digital domain is about unlearning.

Old school practices get cancelled every hour. The marketing evolution is about stepping on the pedal always. It is a tremendous opportunity for any brand and for creativity to grow fast and furious. But all the same, one king remains undisputed: Idea. An idea never fails to hook the audience. It’s not just the oldest trick it is the only one. Like Bernbach said focus on the unchanging.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

The new Swiggy campaign was a showstopper. It was unconventional and broke the rules and that’s what real advertising is about.

The other campaign that’s creating a lot of buzz and is one of my favourites right now is the Oreo ‘Bring back 2011’ campaign.

Every medium has been used in a clever and engaging manner. The agility with which a marketing giant has gone topical is a case study for brands across categories to emulate.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

I would say Bring Back 2011 was that and more. It was a fine example of integrated work. Across mediums and across the country.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Build on the momentum that digital gained during Covid. It has not slowed down and that presents a huge opportunity for brands. Digital has levelled the playing field for the Davids, the Goliaths and everybody in between. Go viral guys even when it comes to media spending. It can make or mar brands.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Every failure is learning. A lot of brands are still sticking to old-school posting and that spells doom and gloom for them. Digital media is on the move every six hours and brands please buck up or be left behind. From understanding Gen-Z to responding to trends and topicals, we are no more just brand custodians. We are content makers.

