BrandWagon Ad Talk with Burger Singh’s Rahul Seth

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Rahul Seth, co-founder, Burger Singh, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era is vastly different from earlier times, as it offers many advantages that were not available in the past. The digital era has also substantially reduced the cost of launching and growing a brand, providing more opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs to enter the market. With a clear mindset, it is easier to advance from the idea generation to the product launch phase. A treasure trove of data regarding consumer behaviour has made it easier for brands to connect with their target audience, understand their preferences and tailor their marketing efforts accordingly. Additionally, getting customer feedback on products is easier and faster, as brands can reach their customers directly through multiple digital channels. This also allows for a multi-channel approach to marketing and PR, such as utilising influencers, social media ads, and other digital platforms. Brands can also capitalise on trends and viral content to push their USP (Unique Selling Point) forward, which can increase their visibility and credibility in the market. Overall, the digital era has greatly accelerated the process of launching and growing a brand, providing more opportunities to reach a wider audience and gather valuable feedback.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

The recent 5 Star ad where they ‘do nothing’ was a 5-star rated example of a simple, well-executed and catchy campaign. It was able to instill in the audience their concept of nonchalance with a humorous take, which has been a part of their Brand communication for a while. Their key point, “Change in the logo”, was re-iterated multiple times throughout the video. Also, in a time where most brands make use of social issues to push their agenda, the 5 star ad simply used their logo to drive their point.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

The best campaign I saw in recent times that utilised digital in an innovative manner with actionable results was the “Voice of Hunger” campaign by Swiggy. It was a simple campaign that appealed to audiences from different SECs and target groups, ensuring maximum participation. The minimalism of the campaign was also very inspiring, as they utilised a tool within a social media platform to build their campaign and let their participants’ imagination flow freely. We have not seen any campaign come close to the engagement that the ‘Voice of Hunger’ campaign gathered even though the campaign ran a few years back.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Dos:

Have dynamic campaigns since the response time is faster; this allows you to quickly pivot and adjust your campaign as needed, to respond to changes in consumer behaviour or market conditions.

Talk to the customers directly via different channels; this allows you to understand their needs and preferences, as well as get direct feedback on your products or services.

Be flexible and adapt to changes. The pandemic has brought about a lot of changes in consumer behaviour, so businesses should be willing to change their strategies and tactics as needed.

Don’ts:

Don’t undertake a campaign/trend without ensuring synergy; this can lead to a disjointed or ineffective marketing strategy that doesn’t resonate with your target audience. Likewise, don’t work on platforms that don’t work for you. This prevents you from wasting time and resources on platforms that don’t align with your business goals or help reach your target audience effectively.

Don’t be too aggressive with your campaigns. Consumers are still recovering from the pandemic, so businesses should avoid being too pushy or sales-oriented in their marketing efforts.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

No brand wants to put out a lousy advert, as we believe that a lot of effort goes in building a brand that consumers resonate with. However,in pursuit of quirkiness, sometimes intentions may not translate well with the audience. So it is best to audit campaigns for cultural sensitivities and stereotypes, before they go live

