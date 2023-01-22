BrandWagon Ad Talk with Aretto’s Krutika Lal

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Krutika Lal, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO), Aretto, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

In today’s digital era, launching a brand has become more accessible and cost-effective due to the prevalence of digital marketing channels and e-commerce platforms. These tools allow for greater reach, targeting, and measurement of marketing efforts. Additionally, the rise of social media has allowed for more direct communication and engagement with customers and has made it easier to build a community around a brand. In contrast, in earlier eras, launching a brand typically required a significant investment in traditional advertising channels such as television and print media, and it was harder to directly connect and engage with customers.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

There are three campaigns in particular that stood out to me. Netflix’s marketing campaign for their show ‘Money Heist’ stood out for its unique and engaging approach. The show’s event in Madrid where fans were ‘trapped’ as hostages by the show’s characters generated buzz for the show and created a unique experience for fans. Netflix also partnered with influencers and musicians to create unique content such as remixed theme songs to further promote the show.

Another campaign was Greater Than Gin’s ‘Greater Lane’, which focused on community engagement and support of local artists. The company invited artists to contribute branded illustrations which were then sold on their website. This approach highlights the company’s emphasis on community engagement and support of local artists and creating a sense of brand loyalty among their customers.

Lastly, LensKart’s ‘The War of Fair Prices’ campaign featuring Karan Johar and the company’s CEO, Peyush Bansal, was clever and highlighted the affordability of the products. This campaign is unique in that it plays off the expectation that most ads featuring low-priced products will show the protagonist being impressed by the affordability. Instead, in this ad, Johar is disheartened by the prices of LensKart’s offerings because they are so low, and he feels he can’t wear the frames openly. This campaign highlights the company’s commitment to providing fair prices for its products.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Cadbury 5 Star’s recent digital marketing strategy was a stroke of genius. By simplifying their logo into a graphic of five stars and leveraging the rating system present on most apps, they were able to turn the rating system into an advertisement for the product without even intending to. This allowed them to be visible across apps without the need to spend any money on advertising, maximising their reach and visibility without having to spend a fortune.

I also appreciate the brand’s decision to ‘hijack’ other mediums for free advertising in the coming weeks, as it shows a willingness to think outside the box and be creative in its approach to advertising. This strategy is a great example of how a brand can stand out in a crowded market by thinking creatively and leveraging existing platforms to reach its target audience. I believe this is a great way to make the most out of digital marketing and it’s a great way to save the budget. It shows how the brand can be relatable to the consumers and how it can be perceived as something that is part of the consumers’ daily life.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

Digital marketing in a post-Covid world requires a delicate balance of creativity and sensitivity. It’s crucial for digital marketers to prioritise empathy and flexibility in their strategies. This includes being sensitive to the current climate and making necessary adjustments to messaging and campaigns. Additionally, it’s important to continue focusing on building genuine connections with customers through personalised and authentic engagement. In terms of things to avoid, let’s not ignore the rise of online shopping and the importance of staying current and relevant to connect with customers. We should also avoid making false promises or being inauthentic, as customers value transparency and honesty. Trust and positive relationships with customers are vital for successful digital marketing. Instead of resorting to buying followers or using manipulative tactics, let’s focus on organic growth and fostering a sense of community with customers.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

I don’t want to point to a specific recent bad case of advertising. In today’s landscape, the advertising industry is always changing and evolving. With the rise of new technologies and platforms, it’s becoming an ecosystem that’s constantly in flux. It’s a trial-and-error game and there’s no single right or wrong way to do things. Advertising is a subjective game, and what works for one brand might not work for another. It’s all about getting the target audience right. It is important to remember that every brand is trying to adapt to this new ecosystem, and sometimes they may make missteps in their advertising efforts.

