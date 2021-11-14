Brands celebrate Children’s Day with new campaigns and initiatives

Brand campaigns released on the occasion of Children's Day 2021.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, several brands across categories have announced new initiatives, along with regular advertising campaigns and brand creatives. Some of the brands have launched contests, interactive activities to lighten up the mood for children. On the other hand, other brands have launched awareness campaigns around environmental and social issues to educate children. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the initiatives:

Nickelodeon- #NoStressExpress

Kids’ entertainment franchise Nickelodeon has launched #NoStressExpress campaign this Children’s Day. With this initiative, Nickelodeon wants to provide a platform for kids to express their views freely. Nick through its Nicktoons – Chikoo and Bunty, Happy and Pinaki, Paw Patrol, and others have called for kids to peak their heart out in a 10-second video and upload it on nickindia.com, standing a chance to feature on Nick. Moreover, special Children’s Day programming has also been planned for 13 and 14 November on the franchise channels.

BeSingular – ZAPLearn

Edtech platform BeSingular has introduced ZAPLearn, selective one-day courses that will be available on 14 November at free of cost. The courses include artificial intelligence (AI), game design, python, app development, among others. Each session will be held for 120 minutes. With the specialised courses, the brand wants to guide the younger ones.

Mom’s Belief – #KaroDilSe

Mom’s Belief offers mental healthcare and wellness provider in Asia-Pacific for children with any kind of emotional intelligence and developmental needs. The company has organised a social media campaign #KaroDilSe, a talent hunt for special kids aged between 2-16 years. The contest has gone live on Mom’s Belief’s social media platforms on 2 November and will run till 14 November.

Bisleri- Bottles for Change

For the last couple of years, Bisleri has been trying to spread awareness about plastic usage and disposal in several innovative ways. This Children’s Day, the brand has decided to connect with the slums of Mumbai to cultivate a habit of proper segregation and recycling at source among kids, adults, and champions of the community. Bottles for Change is looking at reaching 20 slum areas to encourage plastic recycling.

Nestlé a+ – ‘Cartons to Classroom’

Nestlé a+ has partnered with Tetra Pak to launch ‘Cartons to Classroom’ initiative to increase awareness about recycling in India. The programme looks at converting used beverage cartons to create classroom furniture for schools for less-privileged children. The initiative will begin in Mumbai, while it is the start of a long-term collaboration between Nestlé a+ and Tetra Pak.

