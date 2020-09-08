Brandintellé appoints Sachin Bhosle as VP- Marketing and Research

Bhosle has extensive experience of growing, and strategically developing Brand Trust Report and other branded services for TRA for more than 12 years

Brandintellé, a centralised marketing platform which assists marketers with real-time process control, dashboard reports and analytics, has announced the appointment of Sachin Bhosle as VP- marketing and research for the company. In his new role, Bhosle will be responsible for developing and managing strategic partnerships and ensuring that there always is a constant flow of business value to clientele.

Bhosle has extensive experience of growing, and strategically developing Brand Trust Report and other branded services for TRA for more than 12 years. He was one of the driving forces behind successfully building the established Brand Trust Report, as well as other start-up brands in his role as a research director at TRA Research Pvt. Ltd.

“His multiple years of research background, and strong networking skills have given him an edge when it comes to strategizing for emerging trends and recommending new business offerings,” the company said in a statement.

Given that research is an integral part of our marketing and product development, Sachin’s years of experience are very relevant for our business, Biswajit Das, chairman – Mediaware Group said. “We welcome him and are sure that he will excel in his new role as VP marketing and research,” he added.

Developed in the year 2014, Brandintellé is a centralised marketing platform that assists a marketer with real-time process control, dashboard reporting and analytics through the entire life-cycle of marketing. The company also provides complete transparency across hierarchy, locations and third party collaborators. Moreover, the platform can track marketing ROI across the marketing mix be it digital, traditional, out-of-home, activation or BTL, thereby helping marketers in improving marketing planning.

