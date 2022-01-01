Branding the new year – A look at brand campaigns on the occasion

WhatsApp, Burger King India, Essar, StockGro, Bombay Shaving Company are some of the brands that have launched advertising campaigns for New Year’s Eve

As the world welcomes 2022, brands across categories have also rolled out advertising campaigns to celebrate the beginning of the new year. While the celebration of the festive season is in full swing, the brands have touched upon several topics to spread the message of empathy, awareness on pressing issues, along with spreading the festive cheer. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released during New Year’s Eve.

Bombay Shaving Company – #ShavesForGood

Grooming solutions company Bombay Shaving Company has launched a drive to spread festive cheer with the ‘Shaves for Good’ campaign. The campaign highlights its mobile salons that are providing free makeovers to people who typically do not have access to world-class grooming experiences. As per a statement from the brand, the campaign film is based on real events from the drive and makeover sessions of a police patrolman, a tea vendor, and a mechanic.

Burger King India – #SoberWhopper

Burger King India has launched #SoberWhopper campaign capitalising on the festive spirit. Along with a digital film, the QSR brand is also running a social media campaign to engage with consumers. Even users can win a free ‘Sober Whopper’, a limited edition whopper, by tagging Burger King on social media with after-party pictures.

Essar – #KalKeLiye

Portraying the need for a cleaner and greener tomorrow, Essar has launched the #KalKeLiye campaign on the occasion of the new year. The company wants to reaffirm its commitment to help bring a transformation for a better future with this campaign, while it is looking at transitioning its existing assets towards a green economy and investing in businesses that will transform sector landscapes from carbon to a clean energy ecosystem.

A green future lies in #TransformingForTomorrow. This #NewYear, #Essar reaffirms its commitment, by transitioning its existing assets towards a #greeneconomy & investing in businesses which will transform sector landscapes from carbon to a #cleanenergy ecosystem. #KalKeLiye pic.twitter.com/NVDauol9Fx — #WeAreEssar (@Essar) December 31, 2021

StockGro – #StockWrap2021

Social investment and gaming platform StockGro has launched a social media campaign, #StockWrap2021. The #StockWrap2021 talks about the good and bad of the stock market in the year that went by. The content on #StockWrap2021 has been broadly broken down into month-wise highlights for easy consumption, while it opens with a fun game, akin to the Dinosaur Game built on Google Chrome where instead of the prehistoric animal, a bull crosses milestones of the Indian Stock Market ‘21.

2022 is just 2 days away, so why don't you press the rewind button on #stockmarkets best moments.



We have #wrapped Markets-2021 for you in the form of a fun & entertaining game. ????



You can also win #cash rewards between ₹100 – ₹1000!????



Try your luck: https://t.co/e0Yh0Gj51e — StockGro (@stockgro) December 30, 2021

WhatsApp – New Year’s Eve Campaign

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new global campaign highlighting how it has been an integral part of New Year’s Eve. “It’s Not the New Year Until You Get the Message You’ve Been Waiting For,” the campaign says. The campaign focuses on telling a diverse set of stories to show the private and personal moments that help people move into the new year.

Read Also: Programmatic 2022: Aiming for higher trust and transparency

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook