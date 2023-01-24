Bowled.io onboards Harsha Bhogle as strategic investor, brand ambassador

Bowled.io has announced the onboarding of cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle as a strategic investor of the company. According to the company, Bhogle will lead the Bowled.io think tank, aiding the company with key insights and connecting with global cricket fans. Additionally, he will assist in developing newer formats for cricket-based games on the Bowled.io platform, it added.

So far, global cricket fans have hit over 10.5 million sixes, caught over 12 million catches and taken over 2.5 million wickets on the platform, Rahul Singh, co-founder, Bowled.io, said. “Building further on the response from the community, we adding Bhogle as a brand ambassador and strategic investor. His expertise and adroit understanding of the sports ecosystem will help us grow Bowled.io and connect with sports fans globally,” he added.

The company was launched in 2022 and claims to allow users to discover and play games, own in-game assets, compete in tournaments, reap social and economic benefits, among others. The entire ecosystem is powered by blockchain technology allowing true ownership and interoperability of the assets, it further asserted. The Bowled.io app stated that it has a global community of cricket fans from over 70 countries with over 34 million hrs of gameplay consumed and over 60 million in-game assets in circulation.

“Strategy-based games have always piqued my interest since they let people compete with one another and get more involved. I was drawn in by the prospect of working with a team of cricket enthusiasts and their new take on cricket,” Harsha Bhogle, stated.

Also Read Bizongo appoints Prasanth Nair as senior vice president of engineering

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook