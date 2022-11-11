Bournvita works with Ogilvy Mumbai to launch its #FaithNotForce campaign

Cadbury Bournvita has launched its #FaithNotForce campaign with the aim of pushing parents to notice their children’s actual talents than force them into preset careers. The campaign was conceptualised and created by Ogilvy Mumbai. As per the company, it has associated with Star Bazaar to feature the avatar of jars in their select stores and capture shoppers’ reactions in real-time. Additionally, the company claimed that the campaign is supported by a high-decibel 360-degree marketing campaign which includes print activations, partnerships with leading social media platforms, and influencer engagement.

It took a long time and many test runs before we could get this project to the floor, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, said. ” When people around saw the idea, the emotions it evoked was all the proof we needed, that we’ve hit upon a truth that needs to be told. Forced Packs is an intervention; to stop pushing our ambitions onto our children,” they added.

In the campaign, the Bournvita jar was forced to become something they weren’t destined to be, such as a toilet cleaner jar, an egg box, a tissue paper box, a glass cleaner bottle, a ketchup bottle, a soap box, and a cooking oil bottle. These jars contain Bournvita powder inside them but don’t look like the Bournvita jar they were meant to be. As per the company, the intent was to shock consumers when they reach out for the Bournvita jar at shopping aisles and our the direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and help them draw a parallel to situations when children are also forced to follow a prefixed path that may work for others but may not be true to the child’s individual potential.

Also Read: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 3 To 9 Nov 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook