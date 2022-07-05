Bottle Openers wins the digital mandate for Equal

Equal Sweeteners has awarded its digital mandate in India to Bottle Openers, a full service digital agency based out of Gurugram. The mandate has been won post a competitive multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, Bottle Openers will be responsible for overall brand strategy, digital and social strategy, media planning, buying, among others.

India is a country where sweets are consumed on multiple occasions, festive and non festive, and therefore is a huge potential market, Rajnish Ohri, VP and MD IMEA, Whole Earth Brands, said. “With our digital partner we would endeavour to raise awareness about our natural and alternative sweeteners’ portfolio to be able to offer wider choices to Indian consumers depending on their eating habits, health concerns and preferences. With Bottle Openers’ strong creative and strategic abilities, we hope to get closer to Indian consumers’ and fast forward our growth in the market,” he added.

Equal Sweeteners, owned by Whole Earth brands, a global food company enabling healthier lifestyle, offers plant-based and alternative sweeteners and comes in various forms such as tabs, sachets as well as spoonful for home baking and cooking. “We have demonstrated strong capabilities in the food and beverage segment over the last few years since our inception and hope to continue our success in this segment with Equal,” Sachin Kumar, founder and MD, Bottle Openers, stated.

As per industry reports, the sweetener market In India today stands at approximately Rs 150 crores with a projected double digit growth. The lifestyle and eating habits of Indian consumers, and their focus on health and fitness, especially post covid, are key factors driving growth of the category, the report claims.

