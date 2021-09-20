Bosch Home Appliances rolls out ‘Zero% Effort, 100% Drying’ campaign

The demand for premium products in India is increasing, Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, BSH Home Appliances, said.

Bosch Home Appliances has announced the launch of its new digital campaign. The campaign titled ‘Zero% Effort, 100% Drying’, wants to highlight the benefits of Bosch Dryers. Moreover, it also tries to show how basic chores like drying clothes can be made easier by automating them. We are thrilled to launch our first ever washer dryer campaign in India, showcasing the Bosch range of washer dryers which requires minimal effort and provides better drying. Our objective is to focus on the lifestyle and convenience benefits that the category can deliver and closely analyse the mind shift,” Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, BSH Home Appliances, said.

“The demand for premium products in India is increasing and we are confident that this will drive the adoption of newer categories and technologies when people are looking to create better comforts within the confined space of their home. We are looking forward to the vast possibilities for dryers in India and hope to replicate global success of the category in the country,” Bahl added.

With its new campaign, the brand wants to drive awareness about the dryer category and its various benefits to Indian consumers, it said in a statement. The digital film, a part of the campaign, narrates the story of a couple who tries to dry clothes but face seasonal challenges that hamper the clothes drying outside. Thereafter, the film highlights Bosch Dryer as solution to this issue. The campaign is live across platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

‘Zero% Effort, 100% Drying’ campaign has been conceptualised by advertising agency Taproot Dentsu. “We wanted to find an endearing narrative for Indian couples that helps them realise a bitter truth – till the time you don’t get a dryer, you are the dryer. In order to make a case for automated drying, we tapped into our collective memories to find the most relatable experiences we could. Experiences from two lockdowns and many Mumbai monsoons came in quite handy during this process,” Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD, Taproot Dentsu, said.

