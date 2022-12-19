Borosil rolls out a campaign to promote its new range of OTGs

Consumer products brand Borosil Ltd has rolled out its latest campaign featuring actor Shehnaaz Gill and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, to promote its range of Borosil OTG. According to the company, the campaign is promoted across its social media platforms and YouTube.

The campaign has an emotion that every foodie will resonate with; the feeling of having good food, the spokesperson of Borosil Ltd, said. “Chef Sokhi prepares a special dish using the Borosil OTG for Gill, which is healthy and tasty,” they added.

The campaign film opens with a discussion between Gill and Sokhi, and it shows how the chef makes a recipe using a product from the range of Borosil OTG. The essence of the campaign is to celebrate food as an emotion that everyone can relate to, the company claimed. In the campaign video, the chef a unique dish called “Shahenaazi Paneer Tikka’ using Borosil OTG.

