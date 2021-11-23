Borosil collaborates with celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Chef Sokhi is one of the most sought after names in the food industry

Borosil Ltd has collaboration Harpal Singh Sokhi. As per the company, for a brand known for the performance of its products and a leading chef whose recipes, too, perform equally well, the collaboration is a perfect fit. With this collaboration, Borosil aims to give its consumers a more holistic, well-rounded experience and enhance their engagement with the brand.

“Borosil’s aim has always been to make everyday tasks or kitchen work simple and easy; to be an ally to homemakers by launching everyday use smart products that enables her to perform beautifully. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s culinary mastery with, the manner in which he simplifies recipes cooked in the right cookware will no doubt enhance the brand experience of our own consumers as well,” Borosil spokesperson highlighted.

Chef Sokhi is one of the most sought after names in the food industry and has hosted several cooking shows on television that have made him a household name. Best known for his easy-to-follow recipes and the joy and energy he brings to the cooking experience, Chef Sokhi’s expertise, know-how and popularity cut across age groups and geographies. “I am so happy to announce the partnership between Borosil and Chef Harpal to celebrate cooking at every step in your kitchens at home. Kitchen me hogi Balle Balle with Chef Harpal and Borosil,” Harpal Singh Sokhi said.

Borosil is India’s leading consumer products brand. The company was founded in 1962. Borosil has expanded its consumer offerings to include cookware, Opalware dinner sets (sold under the brand name – Larah), kitchen appliances, storage products, glass lunch boxes and stainless-steel vacuum insulated flasks and bottles.

