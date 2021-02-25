BoroPlus brings Ayushmann Khurrana on board as the brand ambassador for it’s soaps and hand washes

The association is aimed at creating awareness about personal hygiene

Kolkata based Indian FMCG major Emami Limited has signed on actor Ayushmann Khurrana for its new launches BoroPlus soaps and hand washes. BoroPlus launched soaps and hand washes under its hygiene portfolio last year.

With the onset of the COVID -19 pandemic, awareness about personal hygiene is something which has become significantly critical today, Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami Limited, said. “Soaps and hand washes have been found to be highly penetrated hygiene products that are essential for everyone. BoroPlus, leveraging its ayurvedic, antiseptic and healing equity entered this category last year to offer consumers a hygiene solution. To create better consumer awareness about these two focus categories of BoroPlus, we feel happy to associate with Ayushmann Khurrana. Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020 by Time Magazine, Ayushmann not only enjoys a wide mass appeal across age and gender but is also known for delivering credible, authentic and good content for audience. We believe that his personality will complement BoroPlus, a brand which is synonymous with trust and care,” she added further on the association with the actor.

“Though personal hygiene is an integral part of one’s wellbeing, but in today’s context, it is something which is even more critical. Regular germ-kill soaps and hand washes could be harsh on the skin and are made from chemicals, which make the skin very dry. It is essential to have a bathing solution which provides skin care (moisturisation) along with germ protection. BoroPlus soaps and hand washes, enriched with natural ayurvedic herbs, are effective in protecting us against germs and viruses. They make the perfect solution for my personal hygiene necessities,” Khurrana stated.

