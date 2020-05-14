Boost launches #PlayAtHome campaign for kids

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

With the current social distancing guidelines put in place impacting the lives and routines of people across the world and especially the kids, Boost has launched a new campaign #PlayAtHome encouraging kids to play safely within the confines of their homes. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign prepares children to improve their skills and prepare for the bigger game.

The campaign also sees Boost’s brand ambassador and captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli amplify this message encouraging children to continue to #PlayAtHome through his social media accounts. According to Vikram Bahl, global brand vice president, Nutrition, HUL, covid-19 has made everyone including children come to terms with the new normal of staying home to be safe. “Through its #PlayAtHome campaign, Boost is looking to engage with children and urges them to use this opportunity to continue to play, train and hone their skills inside their homes. There are innovative ways to play, train and sweat it out safely at home. We trust that these will help prepare them for the game on the field.”

The brand has launched two videos which are being promoted on its YouTube channel showcasing kids playing different games. These are unusual times but they could also be a great life lesson for kids; especially if they can learn to turn adversity into something good, Joy Chauhan, managing partner and senior VP, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi said. “Boost has always inspired kids to play the bigger game. But today, it is inspiring them to continue doing it despite the odds being against them. They may not be able to go to the field, but they can keep training and playing at home. We hope Boost #playathome inspires and empowers them,” he added.

Read Also: Red Label reiterates the importance of compassion in new TVC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook