Boomlet Media strengthens management by onboarding Bhavita Shah, Arastu Thapar

Influencer management and networking company Boomlet Media has appointed Bhavita Shah as head of business and Arastu Thapar as group head – sales and strategy. According to the company, Shah will manage the company’s operations and activities. She will report directly to Danish Malik, co-founder and CEO and to Preety Singh, co-founder and managing director.

Thapar will manage the sales vertical and the overall front ending of the business while managing growth and equity strategy for the business by managing investor relations and the VC ecosystems awareness, Danish Malik, co-founder and CEO, Boomlet Media, stated. “The appointments will be pivotal towards our expansion plans further down the line,” he added.

Prior to her current appointment, Shah was the senior manager – influencer marketing for unacademy. Following that, she worked as the region head (west) at fork media, which was her longest stint. Additionally, Thapar has help lead responsibilities at companies such as WhiteHat Jr, Groffr.com, Fever FM, Asian Business Exhibitions & Conferences Ltd, among others.

