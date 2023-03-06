BookMyShow Stream and ITV Studios partner to offer global entertainment in India for three years

BookMyShow Stream, a Transaction Video-on-Demand (TVOD) platform, has partnered with ITV Studios to offer the best of global entertainment to Indian cinephiles over three years.

As per the platform, this partnership will grow BookMyShow Stream’s curated slate of foreign language content, including popular titles from international film festivals, and globally loved British TV series.

“This partnership with BookMyShow Stream will showcase a variety of dramas including ‘Karen Pirie’, ‘Line of Duty’ and the ITVX series ‘Litvinenko’. We’re delighted to take our shows to an even wider audience and to continue to look at how we can provide these global audiences with new ways to access some of our best-known content.” said Augustus Dulgaro, executive vice president – distribution, Asia Pacific at ITV Studios.



A dedicated widget ‘ITV Studios’ on the TVOD platform will showcase British thrillers, mystery, and drama series, with a new title released every fortnight. The launch will feature titles like ‘Our House’ and ‘Karen Pirie’ under the ITV Studios widget, with other TV series, including ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Pembrokeshire Murders’, showcased on the platform throughout the year.

“The TVOD space in India has grown considerably and the ‘Pay for what you want to watch’ has become popular with discerning Indian consumers. With the premiere, slate of titles that have been introduced through “ITV Studios” on our platform, Indian cinephiles will have a chance to experience entertainment at several notches higher with a partnership that aims to offer an unparalleled content viewing experience for India.” said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow.

