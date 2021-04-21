BookMyShow bolsters leadership across businesses

As a digital first company, nimble technology and dexterous product adaptability have, undoubtedly, been BookMyShow’s pillars through the company’s two decade long journey.

BookMyShow has appointed Anil Makhija as COO – live entertainment and venues in a move to strengthen the company’s India management team across key business verticals. The restructuring will help drive the next phase of growth and expansion for the company, further streamlining the core areas of the business, as BookMyShow doubles down on building a holistic platform for its customers, going forward. Makhija will be taking over from Albert Almeida who will head brand partnerships to nurture strategic and like-minded partnerships for BookMyShow in the journey ahead. Meanwhile, BookMyShow Stream will now be headed by Ashish Saksena who is appointed as COO – Cinemas.

In its 21 year long journey, BookMyShow has been through its share of black swan events that have significantly changed not only the way the company runs business, but also the underlying consumer experience, Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO, BookMyShow, said. “Without a shred of doubt, our tenacity is driven by the unwavering loyalty of millions of consumers who have stayed with us through the ups and downs of these past years and equally so, by a visionary leadership team that has always been one to think ahead of time and prepare for it today. This latest structural shift in BookMyShow’s leadership is an example of this foresight and one that will be our bedrock as we continue to future proof ourselves while moving forward swiftly, in a constantly evolving world of entertainment,” he added.

Anil Makhija joined BookMyShow in 2013 to lead ground operations and service delivery, while also overseeing deployment of new technologies across all physical events. In a natural progression of his role here on, he will lead the operational strategy and execution of all live entertainment experiences across music, comedy, theatre, sports, live performances and more, bringing the complete range of touch points including experience fulfilment, production, venues and service delivery all under one roof.

With over 25 years of experience in the media, entertainment and advertising industry, Albert Almeida is best positioned to unlock value for the firm through this key support to the live entertainment vertical. In his new role, Almeida along with his team will focus on building strategic brand partnerships by unlocking the strength of BookMyShow’s critical assets – its premium IPs, vast community and the power of the platform.

Further, the company has elevated Marzdi Kalianiwala senior vice president – product and design, while Mahesh Vandi Chalil is appointed as senior vice president – technology.

For Parikshit Dar, co-founder and director, BookMyShow, as a digital first company, nimble technology and dexterous product adaptability have, undoubtedly, been BookMyShow’s pillars through the company’s two decade long journey of bringing unique entertainment experiences to Indian audiences. “The pandemic has only further reinforced the criticality of evolving technology and a product that can respond seamlessly to a consumer’s needs as the keystone for a lasting experience. As we take a step forward with the new leadership, bolstering our product and technology platform will be the backbone in building new avenues for growth and richer consumer experience,” he stated.

