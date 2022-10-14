Booking.com unveils a new campaign for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Booking.com has rolled out its campaign for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – Unforgettable experiences start with a booking. The campaign stars former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina, as Booking.com’s ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 along with international cricketers Pat Cummins and Jos Buttler.

“The opportunity to experience the excitement of an international cricket tournament in person is a compelling reason to travel for millions of cricket fans around the world. As India prepares itself for a winter of sport and travel, we’re committed to making it easier for everyone to make the most of their cricket-inspired travels – wherever that may take them – including rental cars, flights, great things to do and of course, unique places of all kinds to stay,” Santosh Kumar, country head for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, Booking.com, said.

As per the company, the new campaign is underpinned by the philosophy of whether it’s your first trip to a cricket match or the hundredth time you’ve been on the road, whether it’s a world-class sporting event or a cricket match in your home country or around the globe – Life’s greatest travel experiences always start with a Booking. The integrated campaign will run in India from October 16 to November 13, during the tournament across digital, PR, radio, and TV.

“Cricket has allowed me to explore many beautiful destinations in India and across the world, each of which has given me many unique and memorable moments to remember. I had a great time working on this campaign and hope it will inspire more Indians to book their next trip and enjoy the upcoming season of sport and festive celebrations,” Raina stated.

Booking.com is the official accommodation booking partner for all ICC events, including the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that’s being hosted across Australia from October 16 until November 13, 2022.

