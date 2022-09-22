Booking.com ropes in Shanaya Kapoor as its APAC explorer in the second edition of the Booking Explorers campaign

Booking.com has launched the second edition of its Booking Explorers campaign with the aim of inspiring people to rediscover themselves and reignite their desire to travel and celebrates the adventurers and trailblazers who have kept the spirit of travel alive. “Our explorers are truly inspirational with their desire to keep exploring the world sustainably, despite the challenges faced. I hope these stories stir travellers everywhere to open their hearts and minds to new experiences and put sustainability at the forefront of all they do,” Laura Houldsworth, managing director, Asia Pacific, Booking.com, said.

Through the Booking Explorers campaign, Booking.com aims to bring to life the compelling stories of five explorers across APAC, including the up-and-coming Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor, along with other leading travel personalities from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and Japan. As part of the campaign, these APAC explorers share their travel stories and desire to explore all things new and familiar, whether it’s in their own backyards or around their home countries. Through this year’s explorers, Booking.com continues to celebrate the relentless spirit of travel, and their desire to keep experiencing and exploring all things new and familiar, whether it’s in their own backyards or around their home countries.

Shanaya Kapoor, the Indian explorer for this year’s Booking Explorers edition, shares her love for the country – its colourful cities and picturesque countryside, instagram worthy destinations around the country, and most importantly, the need for responsible and sustainable travel among GenZs.

Apart from Shanaya Kapoor, this year’s campaign also features four new personalities from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and Japan. Former MasterChef Australia grand finalist, Simon Toohey showcases culinary adventure through Victoria, Australia. Multidisciplinary artist MY Q brings through every nook of South Korea – from underground music scenes to contemporary art galleries. Nature-loving lifestyle personality Tran Quang Dai advocates for sustainable living and travelling through Vietnam. And finally, Japanese supermodel Ai Tominaga, a familiar face in haute couture, shares her love for tranquillity, the beauty of nature, and the countryside.

