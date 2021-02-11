Booking.com encourages travellers to share their travel goals in 2021

The campaign reached out to over 5.6 million people on Instagram

To communicate the value of travel in 2021 and strengthen commitment for travel, Booking.com, the digital travel platform, launched its #FutureOfTravel influencer campaign in India. As part of the campaign, Booking.com collaborated with Rohit Saraf, Sanaya Irani, and travel influencers Shramona Poddar and Ankita Kumar to share their 2021 travel goals.

The campaign reached out to over 5.6 million people on Instagram, encouraging them to have a travel goal for 2021. The user-generated content (UGC) led campaign invited followers of the influencers to share their 2021 travel goals on Instagram. From committing to a sustainable travel approach to prioritising domestic travel and from exploring lesser-known, closer to home destinations to helping the local communities – travellers across India are sharing their travel desires and aspirations.

Travel is an integral part of our lives, and holds different meanings for different travellers – be it experiencing cultures, food or be in the company of nature and at peace with oneself at a picturesque destination, Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia, Booking.com said. “While 2020 was a breakthrough year for travel, it gave everyone the time and opportunity to introspect their priorities. We believe that the #FutureOfTravel campaign has given travellers an opportunity to re-prioritize their travel goals as a learning from the pandemic. It is great to see travellers wanting to make a substantial difference going forward and talking about their travel goals in 2021 through our campaign, and Booking.com continues to remain committed to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, as it is safe to do so again,” she added further on the launch of the campaign.

