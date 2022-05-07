Bonn Group ropes in Sonam Bajwa as brand ambassador for its Americana range of biscuits

Bonn Group has appointed actress Sonam Bajwa as brand ambassador for its Americana range of premium biscuits. As part of this association, the actress will be seen promoting the Americana biscuit range on several multimedia platforms. The actress has recently built a strong fan-base, Amrinder Singh, director, Bonn Group of Industries, said. “Sonam Bajwa has associated with us when we aggressively expand our manifestation and operations. I believe her charm and vibrant personality will add more value to our brand,” he added.

According to the company, Bajwa has a considerable fan base in Punjab and North India. Americana’s association with her is slated to increase the brand’s appeal among current and prospective customers. The collaboration will also provide the Americana Biscuit Range from Bonn Group with more excellent brand recall. The move aims to create a point of difference vis-a-vis competition for Americana.

BONN is an FMCG company founded more than three decades ago in 1985 by Manjit Singh. The Group produces a range of food products including bread, biscuits, cakes, rusk, and cookies. Bonn is fully integrated, with a fleet of more than 500 trucks and an in-house setup for developing packaging. The company is a pioneer in starting the production of cookies on an industrial scale in India and is deemed the most preferred FMCG brand with a Pan-India presence shortly with bread, biscuits, cake, rusk, and other products.

Americana brand biscuits are available in more than 1,50,000 outlets in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. Moreover, Americana biscuits are also available on Bonn Group’s ecommerce platform- bonncart.in along with other online stores like Big Basket, Swiggy, Walmart, Nature Basket, and a few more.

