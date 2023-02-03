Bonn Group ropes in Dawinder Pal as business head for House of Veda and group marketing head

Bonn Group of Industries has appointed Dawinder Pal as business head for House of Veda and group marketing head. According to the company, as head of marketing at Bonn, Pall will be responsible for handling the business marketing strategies to evolve and scale up their brand through engaging content. As Business Head, he will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee the operations for House of Veda.

Speaking on his appointment, Pal said, “This is my second stint with the brand and I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that will help the brand achieve its targets and also contribute to the growth of the company.”

An MBA from Birla Institute of Management Technology, Pal comes with an experience of over 13 years in diverse business categories. Prior to Bonn, Pal was heading marketing for Bikano. He has also served as a Category Head in companies like Dharampal Satyapal Group, Catch Salts & Spices, Shriram Group, Mawana Sugars Ltd and OZONE Group. He also played a major role in revamping NOMARKS brand.

