Bonito Designs names Rishi Sharma as its chief marketing officer

Interior design company Bonito Designs has roped in Rishi Sharma as the company’s chief marketing officer. According to the company, Singh will be responsible for facilitating growth and increasing revenue by developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies that will promote brand recognition, hence, giving the organisation a competitive advantage. Additionally, Singh will work closely with Amit Parsuramka, CEO, Bonito Designs.

Singh brings with him a lot of experience in a vast range of sectors, which will play an instrumental role in bringing to life the vision that he has for Bonito Designs, Amit Parsuramka, CEO, Bonito Designs, said. “We are all working towards building Bonito Designs into the number one brand in the organised retail segment in Bangalore and Mumbai by March 2024 and we are looking forward to making Rishi an integral part of that journey,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Singh was the chief marketing officer of Zolostays Property Solutions. His primary responsibility included working very closely with the founders on strategy and growth plans with a special focus on brand management, revenue growth, community engagement, brand experience, and alliance partnerships. He has worked for over two decades with companies such as Grasim Industries (Aditya Birla Group), Samsung India Electronics, McCann Erikson, and Havas Worldwide.

Also Read: Union Minister Anurag Thakur talks about the importance of accuracy over speed in new communication

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook