Bonito Designs appoints Rajamohan Jabbala as CTO

Home interior design company Bonito Designs has made changes in its leadership with the appointment of Rajamohan Jabbala as chief technology officer. According to the company, Rajamohan will play an integral role in building a competitive advantage for Bonito Designs as a technology-enabled company in their current and future market space. He will be based out of Bangalore, it added.

“Given his vast experience in the technology domain, we are certain that he will add the required value to the brand and help us in achieving the goals that we have set for Bonito Designs,” Amit Parsuramka, CEO, Bonito Designs, said. “With this addition, we have further elevated and strengthened Bonito Designs’ benchmark in the industry,” he added.

Earlier this year, Bonito Designs brought on board Rishi Sharma as chief marketing officer who contributes to facilitating growth and increasing revenue. According to the company, it aims to be the number one brand in the organised retail segment in the Mumbai and Bangalore markets, it said.

